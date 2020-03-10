First high CBD-hemp distributor in Texas launches in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Grow With Us Industries:

Grow With Us Industries officially launches and becomes the first high-CBD hemp seed distributor in Texas. Grow With Us Industries, located in Lubbock, Texas looks to reinvigorate the local agricultural industry and economy as a whole by introducing farmers to the benefits of cultivating high-CBD hemp in 2020.



Chief Executive Officer, Jules Minne explains the potential high CBD hemp brings to the region, “Lubbock and the surrounding areas have the potential to become the center of the largest agricultural revolution the United States has seen in the last 100 years. High CBD hemp offers local farmers the opportunity to increase their revenue per acre dramatically.”



Grow With Us Industries is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Their seed production facility is located in Boulder, Colo. Grow With Us Industries is the brainchild of several Lubbock natives with backgrounds in industries including agriculture, finance, farming, marketing, agronomy, and hemp cultivation.



Grow With Us Industries offers a wide range of hemp seed strains that are developed by their master growers to create plants with high levels of CBD and federally compliant levels of THC. The TDA is still finalizing the permitting process for Texas farmers to cultivate hemp and is expected to open permit submissions this month.



High CBD Hemp requires different farming strategies than industrial hemp but offers a significantly higher revenue potential. States such as Oregon, Colorado, Kentucky, and the Carolinas have seen an explosion of high CBD hemp cultivation in the past years.



About Grow With Us Industries

Grow With Us Industries began in 2019 as a collective of West Texas professionals saw an opportunity to improve the agricultural landscape of Texas through the production and distribution of High-CBD seeds. The company is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas with a seed production facility in Boulder, Colo.

(News release from Grow With Us Industries)