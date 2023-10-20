LUBBOCK, Texas — A Hispanic clinic opened in Lubbock and held its ribbon cutting on Friday.

Clinica Hispana Rubymed is a clinic that was created for Hispanic people who cannot afford medical services or do not have health insurance, according to a press release.

The clinic was recognized by the City of Lubbock as the first Hispanic clinic in West Texas, according to the press release.

Rubildo Labanino, the family nurse practitioner of Rubymed said the clinic is personal to him and the staff because they are immigrants and understand how it is to come into the United States needing medical help.

The staff is bilingual and is ready to assist any Hispanic individual that is needing the clinic’s services.

Aldo Arredondo, a medical assistant at Clinica Hispana Rubymed, said he knows the impact of the clinic is what the Lubbock community needed.

“Something important is health of the person that we attend, that being one of the foundational pillars we follow, along with the low cost or low-price treatments that we have,” Arredondo said.

Clinica Hispana Rubymed offers $25 consultations and provides basic health services.

Clinica Hispana Rubymed is located on 50th Street and University Avenue and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is also open on Sunday’s from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.