First LPD ‘substation’ set to open this summer in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police Department’s first patrol division station, or also known as a “substation”, is set open in June or July, according to assistant chief Nathan White.

The substation will be located in east Lubbock at 19th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“This is our plan to decentralize our department and to have community patrol division stations to encourage community policing, ” said White.

LPD is constructing two other substations, one of them in south Lubbock at 140th and Indiana Ave., and another in west Lubbock at Frankford Ave. and Erskine St. All three buildings is cost taxpayers about $21 million.

“Each patrol division station will have a community room and we’re gonna highly encourage you to use it for your civic organizations or for any reason you want,” said White. “We want people to come and use those rooms and be part of our division stations.”

LPD’s south and west substations are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.