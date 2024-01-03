LUBBOCK, Texas — Before we rang in the new year, the Hub City learned of a local business that planned to close in early 2024. The owners of Catching Whimsy, a gift shop in Lubbock, announced on social media it would close its doors in January.

The store said it will hold a 50% off sale to sell everything in the store from December 26 until sometime in January. In addition to merchandise, the small business will sell fixtures, furniture and equipment for 50% off.

The store did not give an exact date it expects to close, but said it will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The store first opened its doors at 3407 98th Street in July 2021.

More updates on the store’s closing date can be found on its social media here.