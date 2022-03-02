LUBBOCK, Texas – Lauve’s Pediatric is a medical daycare set to open April 2022, making it the only medical daycare in West Texas.

“We are a state funded program that will provide nursing care to children from birth to 20 years and also allow them to socialize with their peers at the same time,” said Stephanie Holfuf, administrator and director of nursing at Lauve’s Pediatric.

The daycare is a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center that will provide care for children up to 20 years old.

“We will be licensed to have up to 57 children and we have a three to one ratio, three kiddos to one nurse. So our staff will be up to about 20 licensed nurses,” said Holfuf.

The daycare facility includes rooms that cater to a child’s sensory and developmental needs.

“Each room is dedicated to the developmental level of our children so we will meet them where they are with their developmental milestones currently, and then of course, try to get them to reach their full potential of where that may be,” said Holfuf.

Children with medically complex conditions can receive daily medical care in a non-residential setting at Lauve’s Pediatrics. They must be prescribed by a physician to be enrolled and can attend the daycare for a maximum of 12 hours a day to receive services appropriate to their care.

“There’s a lot of families that receive a new diagnosis for their child and feel like they have to quit their lifestyle, have to quit working, and are not able to go back to school, and this will allow them to do all of those things,” said Holfuf.

Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center services is a new benefit for Texas Medicaid meaning that families that qualify can receive care free of charge.

“We also will provide transportation to our patients as long as they reside within a 30 mile radius. We can pick them up and drop them off,” said Holfuf.

Lauve’s Pediatric is set to open in April and will accept their first patients at the end of the month. To join the waitlist and for more information you can head to their Facebook here.