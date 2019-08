LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, first responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a car and pedestrian in the 800 block of Upland around 4:00 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian is a 10-year-old girl.

According to EMS, the scene was near Terra Vista Middle School of the Frenship Independent School District. EMS said one person sustained moderate to serious injuries.

