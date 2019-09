LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department and other first responders were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, one person was transported by ambulance to Covenant with serious injuries.

A photojournalist on the scene said the other vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be an SUV.

