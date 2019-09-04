First responders called to school bus crash south of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders were called to the scene of a bus crash near FM 1585 and Highway 87 just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A photojournalist at the scene reported traffic was backed up immediately following the incident.

An image from the scene shows a pick-up truck rear ended a Lubbock-Cooper ISD school bus. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the pickup truck failed to control his speed when the bus slowed to make a stop.

A LCISD official confirmed the bus was transporting students from Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary School.

The school bus driver was transported for evaluation and sustained minor injuries, according to an LCISD official.

According to the DPS, the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

LCISD has released a statement on the crash:

At approximately 4:00 p.m., Lubbock-Cooper Bus 7 was involved in an accident on FM 1585. Lubbock-Cooper Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, and EMS are on scene and have determined that no students have sustained injuries. A second bus is en route and will transport students home as soon as police permit students to leave the scene. Parents have been notified.