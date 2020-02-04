First responders changing how they handle car crashes, as Lubbock gets ready for severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock emergency crews have been preparing for the severe weather expected to hit the South Plains. The Loop, Marsha Sharp Free Way, and 1-27 have been treated by TxDot, and a representative said they will be treated again by Tuesday morning.

First responders will also address car crashes differently, as both incoming lanes of traffic will be closed in such an event. Likewise, backup will be called in if it happens on a highway, and there is no physical protection from another nearby highway.