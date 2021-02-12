First responders offer tips for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the temperatures continue to drop in the Hub City, first responders urged people to take precautions and offered tips to help keep people safe.

Phillip Grandon, a Lieutenant at Lubbock Fire Rescue, said during cold temperatures, people will try to find creative ways to get warm. However, he warned that some practices are not safe.

Grandon warned against warming homes with stove and oven heat because it can cause a fire.

“If you have gas-powered appliances you need some type of ceiling or wall-mounted [carbon monoxide detector],” said Grandon, “Some just plug into a normal power outlet. And then some you can just install in the ceiling like a smoke detector.”

Grandon said another common mistake is when people try to heat their homes with a fireplace and forget to take off the flue.

“So what happens is the house starts filling up with smoke and we come in and have to pull the smoke out,” said Grandon. “So if you’re going to use that fireplace, make sure you open that flue up.”

Emergency Medical Services at University Medical Center said people should limit their driving if possible to avoid ice on the roads and other hazards caused by the weather.

Les Littlefield, a shift chief at UMC EMS, said the lakes are could freeze up but that people should avoid walking or trying to skate on them. He noted that people can fall through the ice and drown.

“Definitely stay off the lakes. It doesn’t get cold enough in the area for those things to freeze thick enough,” said Littlefield.

Due to slick conditions, Littlefield said that it’s important to slow down when driving and to keep extra blankets, rope flairs and other emergency items in vehicles.

Marcos Blanco, a paramedic at UMC EMS, said it’s important for people to watch their steps when walking outside to do tasks like check the mail.

“So there are places that look obviously slippery, but sometimes ice can occur is small patches, which can cause you to slip and fall when you least expect it,” said Blanco.