Crash on US 62/82 and County Road 1300 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe injuries were reported after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82 at County Road 1300, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash, which happened right outside of Wolfforth, was first called in at 1:10 p.m. on emergency radio traffic.

One vehicle was southwest on Highway 62/82 when it lost control and crossed the center median, striking a vehicle going northeast, DPS said.

One driver was taken to University Medical Center for severe injuries and the other was taken for moderate injuries, according to DPS.

Northeast traffic on US 62/82 was shut down immediately after the crash, according to DPS.