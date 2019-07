LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash at 114th Street and Avenue P around 2:45 p.m.

According to DPS, there were no injuries, but one person was trapped because the doors to the car were jammed.

DPS said the crash happened when one car ran a stop sign and struck another car as it went through the intersection.

We will update this article if any more information is made available.