First responders say they’re prepared for ERCOT switch

LUBBOCK, Texas – As the City of Lubbock counts down to the ERCOT switch, local first responders want the public to know that they are prepared.

“Both Saturday and Sunday the emergency operations center will be activated for the city, which means that representatives of every department of the city will be staffing the [emergency operations center] and be on call to make sure they’re monitoring their own area of interest,” said Matt Rose, spokesperson for Lubbock Power & Light.

Phillip Grandon, Captain at Lubbock Fire Rescue, said they have been doing little things such as keeping their bay doors open when power in a particular area is out. Grandon said they also have generators they test weekly they plan to use.

“911 is still going to be good to go,” he said. “Our operations are still maintained by a lot of back up systems so we are not really worried about going away.”

Thomas Moore, Director of Emergency Medical Services, said they’re upping their manpower over the weekend in preparation.

“We’ve staffed additional ambulances as well as additional first responder vehicles and we will also have our [Ambulance Bus] staffed in case we have to move a large number of individuals,” said Moore.

Moore said all first responders have been working together in preparation for the big day.

“In the event they have an emergency [we ask people] to please do as they normally would, which is call 911 and that EMS, our partners in law enforcement, will respond and care for their emergency as we would on any other day,” said Moore.