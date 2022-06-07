LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.:

Prosperity Bank and The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock will co-host the 19th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Prosperity Bank Conference Center, 1501 Ave. Q.

This ceremony serves as an opportunity to pay tribute and express gratitude to the first responders who bravely serve the Lubbock community. Judge Bill Sowder will be the keynote speaker.

Award honorees are selected by their peers. Recipients include:

Matt Dawson, Lubbock Fire Rescue

Officer Jeffrey Buschman, Lubbock Police Department

Paramedic Aaron Odom, Emergency Medical Services

Trooper Drew Woodard, Texas Department of Public Safety

Civil Deputy Eddie Burton, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Unsung Heroes Award began after the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001. This event is open to the public.

