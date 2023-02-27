LUBBOCK, Texas- The First Texas State Veterans Cemetery in 12 years is coming to Lubbock, thanks to a $9.5 million grant awarded to the Texas General Land Office by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a press release said.

“It is exactly what everybody wants to see: their state, their local government, and the federal government all working together to help our veterans,” said Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D.

The cemetery will have “all of your traditional burial options,” like pre-placed crypts, columbarium niches, in ground cremated remain plots, and more.

“It’ll have a lovely drive to it. The grounds are beautiful. If you’ve ever visited any of our other veterans cemeteries, you know they’re outstandingly beautiful.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington, along with State Senator Charles Perry and State Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper, helped to secure the funding.

“First, we reached out to the federal VA system and let ’em know about the unmet veteran needs in Texas. Then, they go through a selection process,” Dr. Buckingham began. “We just got notice last week that we made the finalist and we should be good to go.”

In April 2022, the Lubbock City Council designated approximately 100 acres of city-owned property south of 50th Street and east of Loop 289 for the construction of the cemetery.

“They picked this region of Texas because of the significant unmet needs of the veterans. It’s gonna save our veterans about a 160 mile drive to Abilene, and honestly, I think it’s gonna help veterans in the whole region, not just the veterans that live in Texas,” the Texas Land Commissioner explained.

Construction will kick off when the project receives state appropriation for the first two years of operating expenses, the Texas General Land Office shared.

“Ensuring that Texas Veterans receive the best care and benefits the country has to offer is one of my top priorities as Land Commissioner and Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Land Board,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Our four, soon to be five, Texas State Veteran Cemeteries are a crucial part of what makes Veteran care in Texas truly exceptional. This grant will give us the opportunity to extend this vital service to over 21,540 Texas Veterans in the Lubbock community and beyond – including those who do not have next of kin. It is imperative that we offer these patriots, who bravely served our nation, a beautiful and dignified final resting place.”



The future Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock will be the first one constructed in 12 years. The last Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi was opened in 2011.“

“Every veteran deserves a hero’s burial for their willingness to sacrifice life and limb to defend our nation,” said Rep. Arrington. “I am grateful for the teamwork and determination of our local leaders, state officials, and veterans’ community for making this a reality. No one loves their men and women in uniform or appreciates the sacrifice and service of our veterans like West Texans.”

“This is very exciting news for Lubbock, and I am beyond grateful for everyone who came together to make this possible. Our veterans sacrificed more than we can ever repay, and they deserve a beautiful and honorable place to rest. Thank you to Congressman Jodey Arrington, our state delegation, the Texas General Land Office, and everyone involved for making this vision a reality,” said District 4 City Councilmen Steve Massengale.