LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Fair will offer beer at the 2022 fair, which runs from September 23 – October 1. There have been events at the fairground’s location with alcohol, but this is the first time for the South Plains Fair itself to sell adult beverages.

A spokesperson for the fair said there will be a trailer in the food court area with draft beer for sale, and there will be tables near the entertainment area with cans for sale. The price is $5.00. Beer sales start at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 2:00 p.m. on weekends. Beer sales still stop two hours before the close of the fair.

The spokesperson also said the South Plains Fair will work with a third-party vender to handle ID’s and wristbands (to make sure only those over the age of 21 can purchase). The vender will also handle all issues with TABC licensing. The beverages will come from Great Plains Distributors, so these will be Coors products. A more specific list was not available late in the day Monday.

The fair will add six more police officers this year. It had been 11 or 12 officers. This year, according to the spokesperson, it will be 17 officers.

