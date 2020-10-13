First time voters get ready to cast their ballot

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Election Day draws closer, two women in the Hub City shared their thoughts on the upcoming election.

Madelyn Cable said she turned 18 in April. She said she initially wanted to get a tattoo, but due to COVID-19, and its consequent closures, she had to brainstorm other activities and registered to vote.

“When I was getting my license was like, ‘well maybe I can practice being an adult that way,’” Cable said. “I kind of felt like it was my duty to register to vote just because my family really is into it.”

Cable said she’s been diligently researching each candidate but has not decided on who she will support as President.

“I’m looking to someone who ultimately fixes what’s going on in our county with COVID making it a lot harder,” Cable said. “Some of the rights that I believe people should have [are] gay rights, abortion rights, women’s rights, rights to go to school.”

Cable said that with the worldwide and local discussion being made on the election, the best thing for people to make their own decisions.

“I’m kind on the middle on some things, so it is hard to be judged by your peers just when you don’t agree with something,” Cable said. “But your opinion is important, and as long as you researched it and you believe it, then it doesn’t matter what your peers have to say.”

Xochitl Baraza Martinez said she became a citizen three years ago but that it is her first time voting in a presidential election.

Martinez said because of the struggle her parents went through to help her get to the United States, she said she feels almost like she owe it to them to practice responsibility as a U.S. citizen.

“It’s kind of upsetting that a lot of natural-born citizens don’t practice that right,” Martinez said.

But she also said she’s conflicted about who to vote for because she has strong beliefs on immigration, and she’s also prolife.

“I went to mass, and our priest says sometimes you have to make a decision on the lesser of the two evils. So, I’m kind of doing research and discerning and praying about it maybe will help me decide who to vote for,” Martinez said.