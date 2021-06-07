First United Bank introduces the Spirit of Adventure program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from First United Bank:

First United Bank and Spirit Mortgage are proud to introduce the Spirit of Adventure Program to kids all across West Texas. The Program was created to showcase the unique experiences and organizations that our West Texas communities, specifically Lubbock and Amarillo/Canyon, have to offer. Geared towards children of all ages, this Program encourages participants to work their way through a map of “adventures” this summer including local museums, art exhibits, amusement parks and other educational facilities. Participation in the Spirit of Adventure Program is free, however, fees for certain “adventures” may apply.

Adventurers and their parents, or another trusted adult, can get started by visiting https://www.firstunited.bank/spirit-of-adventure/ to download the adventure map. From here, you can also find more information about the Program, as well as direct links to each adventure’s website to check their hours of operation and location.

“I am always looking for inexpensive activities for my kids throughout the summer that are both educational and fun. Several years ago, I sent them on different “adventures” to get them out of the house and away from their screens. I wanted them to experience new places and different activities available to them in our community,” said Amy Punchard, Marketing Director for First United Bank and a mother of two. “This program is incredibly rewarding because it gives parents cost-friendly activities for their kids and it highlights the Spirit of West Texas through the eyes of our younger community members.”

Adventurers are encouraged to submit photos to be shared on the Spirit of Adventure website by posting them on social media using the #TheSpiritofAdventure or by eMailing them to marketing@FirstUnited.net.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED BANK & PLAINS BANCORP, INC.

First United Bank, a subsidiary of Plains Bancorp, Inc., reports total assets of more than $1.5 billion and currently operates 14 banking center offices in 11 West Texas markets; Amarillo, Canyon, Dimmitt, Earth, Lamesa, Littlefield, Lubbock, Seagraves, Seminole, Sudan, and Wichita Falls, Texas. First United Bank currently has more than 250 dedicated, community-oriented employees. Visit us online at www.FirstUnited.BANK.

(News release from First United Bank)