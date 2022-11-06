(Photo provided in a press release from First United Methodist Church in Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19.

According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The church is located at 1411 Broadway.

The community is welcomed to share in this meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.

Nearly 30,000 people have received a free meal since its inception in 1992, the press release said.

The church said it anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during the event.



