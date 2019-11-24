First United Methodist Church hosts 27th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas — First United Methodist Church of Lubbock hosted their 27th annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center.

More than 175 volunteers helped to provide the free holiday meal.

Sara Lattimore said they were expecting more than 1,000 people for Saturday’s event.

“Oh my goodness! It would not be possible without the volunteers,” Lattimore said.

Sam Krier, a volunteer, said he’s been helping with FUMC’s Thanksgiving Dinner for about five years.

“Help serve a nice hot plate and celebrate the holidays, and we’re trying to be good members of the community,” Krier said.

Lattimore says since 1993, they’ve served more than 24 thousand people.