First United Methodist Lubbock to host free Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas – First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will be hosting their 28th annual free Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The church’s free dinner is community-wide, and will be done through drive-thru pickup. Since this tradition started, over 25,000 people have received a Thanksgiving dinner!

First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 28th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner as a drive-thru pick up meal again this year. Vehicles will begin lining up in the parking lot located on 13th between Avenues M and N. The entire Lubbock Area Community is welcome to share this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses. First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this fellowship filled afternoon. Approximately 200 volunteers participate in this event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities.