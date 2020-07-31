First year teachers prepare for the school year amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As summer winds down, first year teachers are stepping into their classrooms for the first time and looking towards a challenging year.

“I knew this year wasn’t going to look normal. Is that intimidating? Absolutely,” said first year Algebra teacher Staci Behpour.

At Frenship ISD and Lubbock ISD, both virtual and in-person learning options will be offered, but first year teachers will not be required to teach both unless a student in their class is forced to quarantine.

For both Behpour and Riley Carter, a first year public speaking teacher and assistant softball and wrestling coach, they never expected to be entering the classroom under these circumstances.

“It’s going to be new and it’s definitely going to be something that I am going to have to fail and get better at and grow,” said Carter.

Teachers, as well as students starting in the fourth grade will be required to wear masks, but Carter said she hopes that using face shields instead of masks may help her students learn to project and use facial expressions.

But while Carter is figuring out how to run her classroom, with virtual learning being added to the mix Carter said it isn’t just first year teachers having to adjust.

“It’s definitely different especially with the huge learning curve I have coming in already as a new teacher,” said Carter. “But with that, all teachers, everybody in the district, is going to have to be learning that so it kind of levels that playing field for me.”

Behpour said while she’s spent so long preparing to start teaching, she hopes to be flexible to the challenges that come throughout the year

“There are going to be a lot of challenges which is kind of worrisome for me cause I’m going to have to pull out everything I have and everything I know but I think it’s just, I’m ready, ” said Behpour.

But Behpour said getting back to school is what both students and teachers need.

“I really see the need for kids to get back to normalcy. I also see as myself and as the district we are going to do everything in our power to make sure our kids are safe because these are our kids, this is what we do they aren’t just our students these are our kids.,” Behpour said.

Both Carter and Behpour said they aren’t concerned about their potential coronavirus risk as of now and that they are confident in the district’s plans to keep everyone safe.

“I know the doors would not be opening if we didn’t feel like it was a safe place,” said Carter.

