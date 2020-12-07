FirstBank & Trust completes merger with AimBank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from FirstBank & Trust and AimBank:

Lubbock, Texas-based FirstBank & Trust (“FB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“Heartland”) (NASDAQ: HTLF), and Levelland, Texas-based AimBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIM Bancshares, Inc. (“AIM”), [Friday] jointly announced that the banks completed their merger at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

Immediately following the closing of the merger of AIM with and into AimBank, AimBank was merged with and into FB&T. The combined bank will operate under the name FirstBank & Trust.

The leadership teams from FB&T and AimBank will play critical roles in leading the new combined bank. Barry H. Orr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will lead FB&T. Greg Garland, President of FirstBank & Trust, has assumed the role of President of FB&T’s North Division, and Scott L. Wade, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AimBank, has joined FB&T as Vice Chairman of the Board and President of FB&T’s South Division.

Mr. Orr said, “We are very excited to welcome the customers and employees of AimBank. This combination presents us with the opportunity to integrate the best of both organizations and provide superior services as a combined bank. Together, we will make great things happen for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Wade stated, “We at AimBank are extremely excited about the opportunity to join forces with the FirstBank&Trust team. This is a great opportunity for our customers, who will enjoy a broader selection of banking products and will continue to deal directly with our current bankers.”

As a result of the merger, FB&T becomes Heartland’s largest bank subsidiary with assets of approximately $3 billion and 32 banking centers.

Customers will continue to receive service through their respective AimBank branches, websites, mobile apps, personal bankers and relationship managers until systems are converted in February 2021.

About FirstBank & Trust

FB&T, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland, is a community bank Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, with assets of $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020. FB&T operates seven banking locations serving the cities of Lubbock, Snyder, Colorado City, Tahoka, and surrounding communities. FB&T specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, and card services to individuals and businesses in West Texas. FB&T was founded in 1996. Additional information about FB&T is available at www.FirstBankTexas.com. FB&T is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland is a diversified financial services holding company with assets of approximately $15.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Heartland provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. As of September 30, 2020, Heartland had 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com.

(News release from FirstBank & Trust & AimBank)