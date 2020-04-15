FirstBank & Trust contributes $100K for COVID-19 community relief efforts in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from FirstBank & Trust:

FirstBank & Trust announced [Tuesday] it will commit $100,000 to support local community initiatives related to the West Texas COVID-19 crisis. The Lubbock-based bank will make significant contributions in Lubbock to the Community Foundation of West Texas’ South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund, the YWCA and Open Door of Lubbock with additional donations in other West Texas communities. This latest community outreach follows earlier announcements about the bank’s comprehensive COVID-19 response measures centered around financial relief for clients and employee safety.

“This is a challenging time for businesses and families across West Texas,” expressed Greg Garland, President of FirstBank & Trust. “Our employees, customers, and community continue to come together to help one another during this crisis. It has reinforced how blessed we are to live and work in West Texas. On behalf of our entire team, we are proud to support these important community relief efforts.”

$45,000 to the Community Foundation of West Texas COVID-19 Response Fund

FirstBank & Trust will contribute $45,000 to the Community Foundation of West Texas which has teamed up with the United Way of Lubbock to distribute funds to community-based organizations who are working with those greatly impacted by the coronavirus. The funds will be used to cover immediate needs such as food, rent, utilities and child care. “I am amazed at the West Texas spirit. It never fails; good people doing extraordinarily great deeds.” stated Stephen Warren, President of the Community Foundation of West Texas.

$25,000 to the YWCA of Lubbock

A donation of $25,000 will be made to the YWCA which will allow the organization to continue serving lunches to children in the neighborhood and nearby apartment complexes, as well as offer childcare scholarships for first responder children and allow the YWCA to continue to serve when the community is in need. Glenda Mathis, CEO for the YWCA said, “For all of us, this is a time of great humility as we witness immeasurable acts of kindness and support. At the YWCA, we lost 98% of our discretionary income streams in less than one hour: afterschool, gym, fitness, pool, event center. You can’t prepare for that kind of loss. You also can’t prepare for the swell of emotions when your bank suddenly calls—unsolicited—and says, ‘we know you can use this and we’re here to help.’ I will never forget that moment when Barry Orr called me.”

$10,000 to Open Door

Due to a greater need in recent weeks in Lubbock, Open Door has expanded their services to 7 days a week to help those who are homeless. Many citizens who lost jobs or had temporary jobs when the coronavirus arrived in Lubbock, found themselves needing the services provided by Open Door. Open Door provides 3 meals a day and a place to take a shower for those who experience homelessness and have no place to go. “Open Door is blessed by our partnership with FirstBank & Trust. We appreciate a local bank that gives back to the community “ said Open Door CEO Chad Wheeler.

$10,000 to the Volunteer Fire Departments of Lynn County

The 4 volunteer fire departments of Lynn County which includes; Tahoka, New Home, Wilson and O’Donnell will each receive a donation to their program. FirstBank & Trust President Greg Garland stated, “Our small communities are dependent on first responders to help keep them safe. It is imperative that we support these volunteer fire departments so they have the equipment they need to do their jobs.”

$5,000 to the Snyder Community Resource Center

The Snyder Community Resource Center provides emergency assistance to families, children and individuals to live safe, stable and self-sufficient lives. Due to the coronavirus, many citizens in Snyder have experienced job loss, hours cut or have the need to stay home to care for children. This has resulted in a greater demand on the available resources at the Snyder Community Resource Center. “With increasing economic instability and the availability of basic needs becoming scarce due to COVID-19, Snyder Community Resource Center has come alongside the most vulnerable of our population with the goal of providing a step forward for individuals and families in this time of crisis. It is because of the generous support of businesses such as First Bank & Trust that our agency can become an epicenter in providing emergency assistance that streamlines assistance within our community.” said Program Director Jessica Robbins.

$5,000 to Corona Provision Fund of Colorado City

The Corona Provision Fund of Colorado City will provide emergency assistance to those who have experienced a hardship as a result of COVID-19. The funds will be distributed to cover basic needs such as food, utilities and housing.

About FirstBank & Trust

FirstBank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is state chartered community bank with more than $1.2 billion in assets, serving Lubbock and its surrounding communities. Through its subsidiary, PrimeWest Mortgage Corporation, the bank also engages in mortgage lending in Lubbock and the South Plains. FirstBank & Trust’s strengths are in commercial and industrial lending, as well as residential construction and development lending. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Lubbock, Texas. Additional information about FirstBank & Trust is available at www.firstbanktexas.com. FirstBank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

