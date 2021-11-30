FirstBank & Trust makes donation to Lubbock’s High Point Village

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from FirstBank & Trust:

On Tuesday, November 30, FirstBank & Trust CEO Greg Garland presented a check to High Point Village for $23,400. The funds were raised from the 19th Annual FirstBank Classic Golf Tournament which was held in September. The tournament is totally organized and implemented by employees of FirstBank & Trust. “Our community is blessed to have a nonprofit that provides outstanding services to those with intellectual disabilities. We are pleased to have the opportunity to make this donation to High Point Village on Giving Tuesday and help them achieve their dream of providing a first-class residential community for individuals with special needs.” stated Bank CEO Greg Garland. By making a donation to High Point Village on Giving Tuesday, it is counted in the Giving Tuesday goal and will be matched by the Community Foundation of West Texas. Accepting the check will be Deborah Finlayson, Director of Development for High Point Village. Finlayson stated, “Each and every gift is so appreciated and contributes directly to the success of programs & services offered to Villagers at High Point Village”.

About FirstBank & Trust

FirstBank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a state chartered community bank with more than $ 3 billion in assets, serving Lubbock and its surrounding communities. Through its subsidiary, PrimeWest Mortgage Corporation, the bank also engages in mortgage lending in Lubbock and the South Plains. FirstBank & Trust’s strengths are in commercial and industrial lending, as well as residential construction and development lending. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Lubbock, Texas. Additional information about FirstBank & Trust is available at www.firstbanktexas.com. FirstBank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

