FirstBank & Trust makes donation to Lubbock’s Open Door

The employees of FirstBank & Trust made a Christmas donation to Open Door today [Wednesday] to help 12 families have a special Christmas this year. Bank employees chose Open Door as this year’s Christmas charity and employees donated money and gifts to help support Open Door’s work to provide for those in need. Those served by the bank’s donations are adults and their children living in a transitional housing program serving survivors of sex trafficking. These donations will also provide gifts for the homeless who seek assistance from Open Door.

FirstBank & Trust employees are providing 60 pre-filled bags for the homeless program that include basic necessities and a gift card for a meal. Bank employees also provided gifts and books for 12 mothers and 11 children ages 5 months to 16 years old.

Open Door Survivor Housing is an 18-month transitional housing program that provides holistic, wrap-around supportive services including counseling, life skills training, classes, transportation and childcare for survivors of sex trafficking. Additionally, The Open Door Community Center serves as a drop-in day shelter and resource center for anyone in need. Breakfast, showers, and hygiene items are available daily along with vital records assistance, life skills classes, and much more. The Community Center serves as HOME for people in homelessness.

About FirstBank & Trust

FirstBank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a state chartered community bank with more than $ 3 billion in assets, serving Lubbock and its surrounding communities. Through its subsidiary, PrimeWest Mortgage Corporation, the bank also engages in mortgage lending in Lubbock and the South Plains. FirstBank & Trust’s strengths are in commercial and industrial lending, as well as residential construction and development lending. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Lubbock, Texas. Additional information about FirstBank & Trust is available at www.firstbanktexas.com. FirstBank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

