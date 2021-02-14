FirstBank & Trust parent company recognized among America’s Best Banks 2021 by Forbes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

FirstBank & Trust, through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), has been named a “Forbes Best Bank 2021.”

In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion.

“We are proud to be named among the Best Banks in America for 2021,” said Greg Garland, President at FirstBank & Trust. “As a community bank, what sets us apart is our strong commitment to our customers, combined with access to ‘big-bank’ products and services as part of Heartland.”

“The Forbes ranking underscores the benefits of our unique structure—the strength and capabilities of a big bank, combined with the personal touch and local decision-making of a community bank,” Garland said. FirstBank & Trust offers full-service branches where experts can meet all financial needs throughout the community.

To compile the rankings, Forbes used data collected by SNL Financial through the third quarter of 2020 on the country’s largest publicly traded banks and thrifts. The data covered 10 metrics of financial health: return on average equity; net interest margin; nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a percentage of loans; nonperforming assets as percentage of assets; reserves as a percentage of NPLs; two capital ratios (Tier 1 and risk-based); and leverage ratio. Forbes generated its ranking based on an average of the individual ranks of each metric.

About FirstBank & Trust

FirstBank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., serves customers from over 25 locations. The $3.1 billion bank offers commercial, personal, agriculture, and mortgage services. FirstBank & Trust is a Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit firstbanktexas.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a $17.9 billion diversified financial services company providing commercial and retail banking, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment services and insurance services. Heartland currently has more than 130 banking locations in more than 100 communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

