FirstBank & Trust presents $27K check to American Diabetes Association

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, FirstBank & Trust President Greg Garland presented a check to the Lubbock Chapter of the American Diabetes Association for $27,500, according to a news release from the bank.

Lubbock, TX – On Monday December 28, FirstBank & Trust President Greg Garland presented a check to the Lubbock Chapter of the American Diabetes Association for $27,500. FirstBank & Trust has embraced the Association as their corporate charity and raises funds through various activities and projects planned by the employees. This year’s primary fundraisers were Blue Jean Fridays and the 18th Annual FirstBank Classic Golf Tournament which was held in September. “Diabetes is a disease that affects over 10% of the US population. Most of us have a family member, friend or co-worker diagnosed with diabetes. We chose to support this organization many years ago and I am proud of the work our employees do to raise these significant funds”, stated Bank President Greg Garland. Accepting the check was Bryan Limmer, Chairman of the Board for the Lubbock Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. Mr. Limmer stated, “FirstBank and Trust has been a major sponsor and partner of the Lubbock Area ADA for many years. The FirstBank employees go to great efforts each year to raise money for the ADA and we cannot thank them enough.” The donated funds will be used for awareness and education programs.