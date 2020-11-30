FirstBank & Trust, StarCare Specialty Health System partner up for special Christmas for clients

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from FirstBank & Trust:

FirstBank & Trust is partnering with StarCare Specialty Health System to help provide a special Christmas for StarCare clients. Employees of FirstBank & Trust will be donating gifts to bless adolescents receiving StarCare services. On Thursday December 3, the public is invited to drop off a gift donation during a curbside collection at FirstBank’s Centre branch location at 9816 Slide Road. Collection times are 10-11:30 AM and 3:30-5:00 PM on December 3. Donations will be collected on the northeast corner of the building by the flagpoles.

StarCare Specialty Health System provides services for adults, children and adolescents who have a diagnosis of mental illness and intellectual disabilities. Their mission is to provide access to a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community. For more information on FirstBank & Trust’s Teen Gift Drive contact Joni Harrison at jharrison@firstbanktexas.com or at 806.788.2883.

(News release from FirstBank & Trust)