LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — FirstCapital Bank of Texas (FCB) has partnered with Found in Lubbock to host a Coat and Backpack Drive from Sept. 19 – Oct. 11 to benefit the students at Cavazos Middle School. Found strives to equip hungry and homeless students in local schools with snacks, school supplies, books, or what the current need is for local schools and students.

Items can be donated at the following FCB branches located at 7904 Milwaukee Ave. or 6811 Indiana Ave. Suggested donation items include unwanted coats without hoods and backpacks that are either new or gently used are accepted. No red is allowed on clothing or backpacks.

What: FirstCapital Bank of Texas Coat and Backpack Drive

When: Sept. 19 – Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 6811 Indiana Ave. or 7904 Milwaukee Ave.

Details: All donations will be given to students at Cavazos Middle School.

About FirstCapital Bank of Texas :

With headquarters in Midland, Texas, FirstCapital opened its doors for business on Nov. 17, 1998. FirstCapital is a community bank serving predominantly the people of West Texas, North Texas, the Texas Panhandle and the Texas Hill Country with offices in Amarillo, Burkburnett, Byers, Dallas, Fredericksburg, Henrietta, Horseshoe Bay, Lubbock, Marble Falls, Midland and Wichita Falls. FirstCapital Bank is committed to placing “You above all,” which means we place the well-being of our customers, team members and community above all else. We are here to help you achieve your financial, business and life goals and have the highest quality products and services to help you do just that. Click here to visit the FirstCapital Bank of Texas website. Member FDIC.

