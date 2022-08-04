LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Famila will host the 14th annual Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing Event on Saturday at Buddy Holly Lake.

Christy Martinez-Garcia, Founder and Organizer of of the event said this it was born after her father-in-law passed away.

He was a farmer who worked all the time and missed out on family get-togethers, Martinez-Garcia said. His last wish before passing was that he wanted to spend time with his family by fishing.

“It’s about family. It’s about community,” Martinez-Garcia said. “And that’s why it means so much to us.”

Martinez-Garcia said the Lubbock community needs to stay together after everything that has gone on in the world.

Vamos a Pescar, Lets Go Fishing is the event to hook families together.

“They’re going to have a great time and build memories. And to me, that’s what this is all about is building those memories, that we don’t always get a second chance.” Martinez-Garcia, said.

She also said the volunteers make the event a reel good time.

Joe Mario Juarez has been a volunteer for five years and after growing up in the foster system, he said this event feels like family.

“It just becomes this whole family event, to where you bring somebody along,” Juarez said. “I brought my nephew — this is the second year he’s come to help me out now.”

He and his nephew are able to look back on the memories made together.

“It’s cool to see that growth from him as he’s grown as a young man. And so we’re able to have that share that experience with him,” Juarez said.

Juarez said the event is awesome and means something different to everyone.

“Being able to do that for other people,” Juarez said, means a lot to him.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Los Hermanos Familia)

