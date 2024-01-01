LUBBOCK, Texas — As the new year was welcomed in, so were the new individual goals set for 2024. Crunch Fitness tells EverythingLubbock.com fitness is at the ‘top of the list’ for most new year resolutioners.

Nick Vasquez, general manager of Crunch Fitness said, “A New Year’s resolution is a starting point, is saying, let’s start now.”

Vasquez explained why January is a good month to start those fitness goals.

“You have different chapters to where your fitness goals might drop or they might come back,” Vasquez said. “But January, for really everyone in society, right? It’s the starting point.”

Vasquez said that working out goes beyond physical fitness.

Vasquez said, “[working out] is key for mental health. No matter what level of knowledge you might have in fitness, again, the mental side is a huge factor when it comes to your journey.”

A Crunch member, Angel Espinoza, who has been going there for three years said it has saved his life.

“With getting sick in 2019 with my dialysis and my kidney failure. It took three years to get a kidney, but through those years I stayed fit,” Espinoza said. “I just workout, stay fit, do my cardiovascular and just try to show the world, hey, you can still have a great life.”

Espinoza explained with his dialysis, it is important he sweats, so working out helps him do just that.

Espinoza said, “…that’s a big thing is your fluid or fluid intake. So we like to keep it monitored with working out, run and jogging. The more you sweat, the healthier you’re going to be.”

And for Espinoza’s 2024 new year resolution, it’s about bringing awareness to those battling health conditions, just as he does, about the benefit of starting the new year in the gym.

“I want to help others go out to dialysis patients and to units to different areas and just spread the word and help other people…you can stay healthy even on dialysis or with a disease or whether you’re fighting heart failure or anything liver transplant,” Espinoza said. “It’s possible. You know, nothing’s over. You’re still breathing. You still have a chance.”

Vasquez said if individuals that are new to the gym have questions about anything fitness related, Crunch offers a Crunch One Kickoff that allows an individual to get an hour with a personal trainer to help set their goals and make sure they are successful in the gym.

Click here for more information.