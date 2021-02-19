Five adults displaced after Thursday night fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five adults were displaced after a duplex caught on fire Thursday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to the 2100 block of 30th Street to reports of a fire, according to Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with LFR.

Grandon said someone smelled smoke and went outside to see smoke coming from the side of the duplex.

Crews were able to distinguish the fire, but the structure was listed at 65 percent damage, Grandon said.

The residents were not home due to the structure not having electricity, and there were no reported injuries, according to LFR.

Fire marshals listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.