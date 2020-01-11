Five fatal crashes in Lubbock County so far in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, there have been four deadly car crashes in Lubbock thus far in 2020. In the county, there was one more reported deadly crash, making a total of five deadly crashes in Lubbock County thus far into the new year.

“We definitely don’t want the number of crashes that we’ve seen in the first ten days of 2020,” said Allison Matherly, Public Information Officer for the Lubbock Police Department.

In 2019, there were 51 fatal crashes within Lubbock city limits. On average, that’s nearly one fatal car crash every week.

“Common things we saw from 2019 were high rates of speed so people were really going quite quick around the city,” Matherly said. “Alcohol is in quite a few of our fatal crashes from 2019 in addition to failure to yield to oncoming traffic.”

Lubbock PD wants to remind people to use caution while driving.

“You’re not gaining that much time if you really look at it and it’s not worth the risk that comes with the speeding and the disobeying traffic rules,” Matherly said.

Only ten days into the year, LPD said they don’t want to see this become a continuing problem.

“Our goal is to not see this be a continuous pattern. We want to encourage people to slow down,” Matherly said. “We’re out enforcing on these items.”