LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City may be known for Buddy Holly, chiltons and Red Raider Football, but just like every other city, we have some urban legends that are sure to keep you up at night.

Tali Russell, president of Raider Power of Paranormal, told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday that most of the residence halls and academic buildings are “supposedly very haunted.”

RPOP has hosted the annual The Haunted Tour of TTU Campus since 2021. The 2023 tour was set to take place on Friday, October 27, at 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Dairy Barn. Tali said tickets are expected to go on sale to the public on Thursday morning. She said the event was to educate the public on the spooky history of TTU.

Tali explained all the spine-chilling details of the urban legends going on in and around Raider Land.

The Lubbock High School Bell Tower/Auditorium

Tali told EverythingLubbock.com that during her time in RPOP, she had heard the auditorium and bell tower of Lubbock High was haunted. She said it was an urban legend the organization was looking into.

Pioneer Hotel

The Pioneer Hotel is located at 1200 50th Street and has a creepy history. Tali said there had been a string of unexplained deaths on the fourth floor dating back to the mid-20th century. Campus Live TTU said the hotel was considered one of the most haunted places in the Hub City.

Horn/Knapp

Tali said one of the more haunted places on Texas Tech’s campus is the all-female residence hall, Horn/Knapp. According to Tali, the story goes a boy passed in the residence hall after visiting his sister and died unexpectedly. She said residents could hear a little boy bouncing a ball and knocking.

Geosciences Building

A custodian in the geosciences building named Sarah Alice Morgan was murdered in the building by a student named Benjamin Lach after she caught him stealing answers to an exam in the late 1960s. According to TTU, Lach slit Morgan’s throat. Tali said Sarah’s spirit haunts the building.

City of Lubbock Cemetary

According to the City of Lubbock, the cemetery was established in the late 1800s and is the third-largest cemetery in the state of Texas, with more than 60,000 graves. Tali said most of the spirits in the cemetery are “quite angry” due to its tumultuous history. There’s a superstition that a person should kiss the feet of the infamous angel statue near the main entrance of the cemetery.