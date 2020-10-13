Five of the seven new coronavirus deaths in Lubbock were at one nursing home

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the city, five of the seven coronavirus deaths reported on Monday were at the Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The nursing home, located in the 5300 block of University Avenue, had 159 total beds and 99 residents as of September 28, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission from September 25 showed two active coronavirus cases in residents and two recoveries. The HHSC uploads self-reported data from nursing home facilities across the state. The data released by the commission on Monday is current as of September 25 and does not reflect any cases reported to the city since then.

EverythingLubbock.com looked to see if there were any issues at the facility prior to the deaths.

According to Medicare.gov, Heritage Oaks was given one star out of five and rated “much below average” overall, as well as in health inspections and staffing. Quality of resident care was rated four out of five stars.

The nursing home was given a $13,627 penalty in June 2018 after a transport driver left a resident in a van for over an hour. The van was off, and there was no air conditioning in the van. When the resident was discovered, their temperature was 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and they were nauseous and lethargic. According to their inspection page, the issue was fixed by July 31, 2018.

According to the city, 55 people in Lubbock nursing homes have died from coronavirus. One nursing home, Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, had 25 residents die from COVID-19, according to HHS data.