LUBBOCK, Texas – June 14 is Flag Day in America. It’s a celebration of the stars and stripes and its deep-rooted history that dates back to 1777 when the U.S. adopted the first design of the American flag. If you’re driving on South Loop 289 near University Ave., you can’t help but notice the massive U.S. flag outside the RV dealer Camping World.

“Every time that we look at it, it’s that freedom and that independence, and so looking up to see the red, white and blue, makes us feel proud,” said Benny Guerrero, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 in Lubbock.

Over the last 246 years, the flag’s look has changed 27 times, typically adding stars for new states. The most recent update was in 1959 when Hawaii became the 50th state. The 50-star flag was officially adopted on Independence Day in 1960.

“It was from the beginning of our country’s founding, that the red, white and blue would prove to be of love, compassion, integrity, honor, valor, and service to others, and it’s held true for two and a half centuries,” Guerrero said.

While Flag Day is not an official federal holiday, many fly American flags outside their homes and businesses to commemorate the day.

Camping World has the largest free-flying flag in Lubbock.

Spanning 3,200 square feet and standing over 100 feet tall, it holds the title of the largest free-flying flag in Lubbock. Jeff Watts, general manager of Camping World of Lubbock, said the company honors our veterans by flying the huge flag outside each of its locations across the country.

“I don’t know anybody around that has one that big,” said Watts. “40 feet by 80 feet is really big. I can tell you that it takes eight guys to get it up, and then if it’s a little bit windy, it lifts us off the ground.”

To give an idea of how big the flag really is, it would take 18 of Camping World’s 40 feet by 80 feet flags to cover a 120-yard football field. With the standard household flag being 3 feet by 5 feet, it would take about 213 of those to fill one of Camping World’s 40 feet by 80 feet flags.

“A lot of the Veterans drive down the Loop, and they call me and tell me how proud they are to see it,” Watts said. “They say that it represents America to them. I’m proud to be representative of it.”

As a former U.S. Marine, Guerrero said seeing the giant stars and stripes in the sky is powerful.

“To see that flag is really indescribable because it’s a feeling of love for that business to have the largest,” Guerrero said. “It really brings sometimes a tear to our eye. Every time that we witness a flag flying on a flagpole, it makes our sacrifice worth it. By displaying the flag, you’re not just flying Old Glory, you’re actually honoring the sacrifice of those who have made that flag.”

Watts said it’s not easy or cheap to keep a flag of that magnitude flying high, but it’s well worth it.

“I know my parents and a lot of people in that generation fought to put us where we’re at, and it means a lot to me to have it up,” Watts said. “It’s an integral part of our company and getting it up and maintaining it is nothing like what it took to fight to get it up there.”

Watts said he has several backup giant flags in case any are damaged by the weather. He estimated having to put up a new flag every six weeks.

Every U.S. President is encouraged to issue a proclamation each flag day. On June 9, President Joe Biden issued this year’s Flag Day (June 14) and National Flag Week (starting June 11) proclamation. He urged all American citizens to observe the day and week by flying their flags.

“On Flag Day and during National Flag Week, we celebrate the enduring strength and promise that the stars and stripes on our flag have always embodied as they fly proudly across our country and around the world,” President Biden’s proclamation said in part.