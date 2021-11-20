Flag memorial, vigil in Lubbock Saturday for the Transgender Day of Remembrance

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock:



Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock (MCC Lubbock) will be hosting a flag memorial and a candlelight vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) this Saturday, November 20, 2021. TDOR is an annual observance on November 20 that honors the memory of the transgender people whose life was cut short due to violence and hate in the previous 12 months.



MCC Lubbock will display 46 six transgender flags, one for each person who lost their lives in the past year simply because they were transgender or gender non-conforming people from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The candlelight vigil will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to honor each of these individuals whose life was cut short due to violence and hate. Both events will be held at the church at 4501 University Ave, Lubbock Texas 79414.



“Sadly, according to Human Rights Campaign, 2021 has already seen at least 46 transgender or gender non conforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means. We say at least because too often these stories go unreported or misreported,” said Pastor Ann Lang of MCC Lubbock. “In recent years, the majority of these people were Black and Latinx transgender women.”



Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Hester’s death and began an important tradition that has become the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

About Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock

Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock (MCC Lubbock) is a Christian church founded in and reaching beyond the LGBTQ+ community since 1980. We strive to provide an atmosphere of open communion through worship, education, in-reach and outreach ministries, so that all people may know God`s inclusive love through Christ. MCC Lubbock is affiliated with the Universal Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches founded in 1968 by Rev. Elder Troy Perry. Find out more about MCC Lubbock at http://www.mcclubbock.org.

