Flash flood warning issued for Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg

POST, Texas — Just before 8:30 Monday morning, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a flash flood warning for an area that included Justiceburg and Lake Alan Henry.

A warning means flooding has already begun to occur. The warning was set to expire at 10:30 a.m.

“Scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will be possible all day,” NWS in Lubbock said.

Thunderstorms are possible every day this coming, according to the forecast from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab.

Flash Flood Warning including Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 10:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/r5ejhRGIn9 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 28, 2021

