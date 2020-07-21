Flippers Tavern temporarily closing its doors beginning August 2

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Flippers Tavern, located at 1406 Avenue Q, announced on its social media that it will temporarily close beginning August 2.

Flippers is known for its signature bratwurst dogs, as well as alcoholic beverages and hosting live music.

According to its post on Facebook, the local restaurant reassured its customers that closing its doors was only temporary until bars could open back up again.

Read the full statement from Flippers below:

Flippers Fans,

It is with great sadness we must inform you that we will be temporarily closing our doors starting August 2, 2020. Do not worry! WE WILL BE BACK, once bars are allowed to reopen. Please remember to support local!! Until then, please swing by to grab a dog and some drinks! Be on the look out for new specials and discounts over the next two weeks. Menus will be limited as we sell out of items, so please bear with us.

Brats always,

Flippers Tavern