LUBBOCK, Texas — Seeing the creative floats are always a showstopper at the 4th on Broadway parade and 2023 is no different.

“We have over seventy entries we are up from last year.” said Anna Delano, Lubbock Regional Manager of Reliant Energy.

Each float has a different inspiration for their design.

“We just kind of collaborated,” said Delano. “We looked at some different float ideas and we just landed on lets just put some beautiful tassels and balloons around it and then make Hugo the star of the show.”

Last year, 4th on Broadway drew over one hundred thousand exciting parade goers. With a large crowd expected this year, reliant has a lot planned with the float and picnic in the park activities.

“All kinds of candy. I went ahead and bought a bunch the other day. We’ve got that set up,” said Delano. “We will have our teams handing those out and then down in the park we will have more candy but that’s where we will have additional prizes.”

The celebration at Mackenzie Park will be full of events, contest, live music and food.

“On behalf of fourth on Broadway, I know we are just looking forward to it be amazing, big to be exciting. Every year it does get bigger and better.” Delano said.

The parade kicks off at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. If you can’t make it to the parade, there will be a live broadcast on KLBK at 10:00 a.m. Find more information here.