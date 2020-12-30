Flower purchases go up due to deaths, according to local flower shop

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local flower shop said they’ve seen an increase in customers purchasing flowers as a form of condolence to those who have lost loved ones.

Ema Doss, an owner at Sassy Flower Creations, said at the start of the pandemic, her store was forced to shut down for a month and a half, which caused her to make the difficult decision to lay off most of her employees.

“School functions and proms banquets came to a halt,” she said. “Orders just kind of slowly started coming in, but unfortunately, it was because of the rise of deaths.”

Ema said the number of orders per person has decreased, citing limited capacity at funerals could be the cause. However, Ema said she had seen more people as a whole order flowers.

“It’s a little depressing. I mean–I love making flower arrangements. It’s my passion, but knowing it is going to someone who has lost a loved one,” said Ema.

Mike Doss, her husband, said the stories they have heard have been hard to handle emotionally.

“We’ve had members where the husband has died, and the family could not have the funeral because the family developed COVID,” said Mike. “That’s an all the time basis going on right now.”

Ema said she has taken the precautions to make her flower shop safer by locking the front door and asking people to book appointments to avoid contact with people. Each person is also required to wear a mask inside of her store.

“I’m a cancer survivor. I’m in remission at the moment. thank God, but I still continue to have problems because of the cancer that I had,” she said. “I still have my spells every month where I get sick every month, [and] I have to be careful about who comes in.”