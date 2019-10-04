Floyd Mitchell named sole finalist for Lubbock Police Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the selection of Floyd Mitchell to serve as the next Chief of the Lubbock Police Department.

Chief Mitchell has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the Chief of Police for Temple, Texas, a Recognized department by the Texas Police Chief’s Association. Mitchell served previously in Kansas City, Missouri, where he began his police career. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and holds both a Masters and Bachelors of Business Administration from Baker University. Chief Mitchell is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Chief Mitchell completed a rigorous recruitment process that saw 43 applicants vie for the position. The process included video and in-person interviews as well as a public reception attended by more than 100 community representatives.

“We are greatly honored to bring Chief Mitchell to Lubbock,” said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “His experience, his sincere desire to be in Lubbock and the opportunity to incorporate his community policing skills into our city played strongly into his selection.”

“First and foremost, I’d like to begin by expressing how truly honored I am to be selected as Lubbock’s Chief of Police,” said Chief Floyd Mitchell. “I look forward to working with each member of the department, and the citizens of Lubbock in continuing its great tradition of public safety and community engagement.”

Chief Mitchell’s appointment will be presented to the Lubbock City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 22, 2019 for confirmation. Chief Mitchell expects to join the Lubbock Police Department on November 11, 2019.

The City wishes to thank our community for their support, interest and input throughout the process. We also extend our appreciation to all applicants and most especially the three finalists.

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

Note: This still requires a ratification vote by the Lubbock City Council.