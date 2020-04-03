Floydada cracking down on hoarding and price gouging in emergency declaration

FLOYDADA, Texas — On Thursday, Floydada Mayor Bobby Gilliland released a revised declaration of disaster due to a public health emergency that will remain in effect until further notice or until May 19.

According to the declaration, it went into effect as soon as it was signed by Mayor Gilliland.

In the declaration, there were items that were meant to limit hoarding of food or other daily items necessary for daily living. The city manager is authorized to give retailers “per customer limitations on purchases.”

The declaration also has provisions to prevent price-gouging, and it gives local law enforcement the authorization to enforce the prohibitions against price-gouging.

