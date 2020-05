FLOYDADA, Texas — The Floydada Police Department is requesting information pertaining to a burglary that took place on April 27.

Floydada PD said that someone entered a residence at 329 West Missouri Street by force and took several items, including firearms.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Floydada Police Department at 806-983-2834 or the Floyd County Sheriff’s office at 806-983-4901.