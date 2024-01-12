LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock Public Health Department told EverythingLubbock.com that although numbers are steady for the Flu, COVID-19 and RSV, there was an increase in cases after the holidays.

Kathrine Wells, Director of The City of Lubbock Public Health Department said, “We usually start seeing increases in all of those respiratory viruses kind of after the holidays as we start getting back to school for that spring semester.”

“Close contact of breathing or, you know, sneezing. So when you have that close contact, then you just start seeing the virus’s spread to other individuals and then you start seeing a spike as we get more of that virus in our community,” Wells explained.

Market Street Pharmacist, Toby Kite, tells us many- especially in a college town like this, go home for the holidays to be with family and friends and that’s when more germs travel to Lubbock.

Wells said “One of our big things is prevention. So we want to talk about how do we prevent individuals from getting any of these illnesses.”

Collectively, they both said getting vaccinations for the Flu, and COVID-19 RSV are important for the community to get and lower the chances of getting sick.

Kite finished by saying, “If you’ve been vaccinated, you’re going to be less likely to spread the disease to others, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.”