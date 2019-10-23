Flu Season: What doctors say you can do to lower chances of getting sick

LUBBOCK, Texas — Flu season is upon us and doctors have said there’s no better time to get vaccinated.

Dr. Juan Fitz of Covenant Health said, if not treated properly, the flu can be deadly.

“It’s also important because we want to keep the young and the elderly healthy,” said Fitz.

This year’s strain is expected to be 50-80% effective, considerably better than 2018. But Fitz said those with respiratory issues might need extra vaccines.

“For those with COPD or lung problems, we recommend that they get the pneumonia shot,” said Fitz.

According to doctors, lowering your chances of getting the flu means keeping your hands clean, coughing or sneezing away from people, and sanitizing your work spaces.

“Clean those areas because they can contaminate people,” said Fitz. “But also don’t shake people’s hands.”

Fitz believes even traditional remedies like chicken soup can help as well.

“Jewish grandmothers were right,” said Fitz. “They couldn’t figure out what’s in it but it had the best effect above anything else to help alleviate the symptoms.”

But if you’re not feeling too well, most doctors agree you should avoid contact with other people.

“Either you’re gonna catch it or you’re gonna spread it,” said Fitz. “Stay home.”

Covenant Health have also confirmed there is not a flu shot shortage in the Lubbock area.