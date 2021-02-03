FM 179 project to resume work at 19th Street intersection on Thursday

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 4, project contractor Allen Butler will begin removing barrier along the FM 179 project limits at the 19th Street (SH 114) intersection. The work will require various 19th Street lane closures. The operation is anticipated to take several days to complete.

Then next week, crews are scheduled to re-stripe the roadway to prepare for a traffic switch. The traffic changes will allow crews to continue work to rebuild the 19th Street intersection.

The work is part of a project converting FM 179 into a five-lane roadway, signalizing the major intersections and making drainage improvements.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews are working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)