LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation unit is asking for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner in connection to an arson on August 2 in the 3700 block of 19th Street.

A Lubbock Schlotsky’s location on 19th Street was burglarized twice in July and a fire was set there August 2.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation unit is seeking information from an August 2, 2022 arson in the 3700 block of 19th Street.

At approximately 2:38 a.m. on August 2 ,2022 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing a business and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene.

The Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation Unit is still seeking information regarding the location of 19-year-old Blair Warner, who is wanted on second-degree felony arson. Anyone with information related to Warner’s location is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or investigator Michael Jones at 806-775-2646. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office investigation is ongoing.