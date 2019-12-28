Fog causes problems for Lubbock travelers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, dense fog created issues for both people driving, and people driving out of Lubbock.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Johnny Bures, low visibility caused a total of five crashes at the same scene on Highway 84, east of Slaton at around 11 a.m.

“We’re just east of an overpass someone with the low visibility and coming off that overpass just made it hard for folks to see,” Bures said. “We had [a] multi vehicle pile up over here.”

One of the crashes involved a semi loosing control, and striking a DPS trooper.

“The trooper that was struck is going to be okay. That does have some, some serious injuries, but nothing life threatening,” Bures said.

The fog also causing flights to be delayed or cancelled, according to the City of Lubbock Public Information Officer, Lacey Nobles.

Traveler, Hattie Morgan and her family’s flights were cancelled.

“This is a huge inconvenience and it sucks,” Morgan said.

Morgan and her family were staying in Lubbock to visit family. She said they purchased tickets to fly back to their home of Seattle, Washington. She said as soon as they paid for their luggage, they found out their flight was cancelled.

“The free rescheduling is for 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night and it’s her birthday. My little sister’s birthday,” Morgan said.

Football fan David Cervantez’s flight was also cancelled. He said he was planning to attend the Texas Bowl in Houston. He had received tickets as a gift.

“I was here at the airport waiting and the flight kept getting delayed, and delayed, and it finally got cancelled. So now I’m just sitting here waiting to go back home,” Cervantez said.

A dense fog advisory is expected to last until midnight.